Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --Dr. Field Harrison of Mint Dentistry has recently competed his third makeover of a seriously wounded soldier under the Keep Smiling Promise, an initiative of Mint Dentistry to restore the smile of soldiers who suffered catastrophic wounds in the Iraq and Afghan war. Dr. Harrison began this initiative because of his respect for those who have served our country and his anguish at seeing returning soldiers wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan with severe mouth and teeth injuries that kept them from living a normal life. The Keep Smiling Promise is simply this: Mint will restore at no charge the smile of any veteran whose mouth suffered grave injuries on the field of battle. At no cost to the veteran, Dr. Harrison donates and operates on the veteran--restoring their smiles, completely.



Dr. Harrison says, "We don't have the resources to treat all of our brave wounded soldiers, but we promise to restore the smile to as many as we can. Those men and women who have served our country are the bravest individuals we can think of. They are the true heroes of our day--doing all that they can for our country. Now, we want to do all that we can for them. It's the least we can do."



But that's not all he does. Once he graduated from dental school, he set his mind on radically improving the dental experience for patients. That single-minded goal has guided Mint Dentistry's explosive growth. In just over six years Mint has grown over to 24 locations and over 300 employees throughout the state of Texas making it one of the fastest growing businesses in the state. But what's intriguing most about this quickly-growing luxury dental brand is not the incredible business model, or Dr. Harrison's leadership, but how for the last year his incredible faith has propelled him to reach higher and higher goals of corporate philanthropy and personal giving. Besides the Keep Smiling Promise, the other initiative Dr. Harrison has launched is Mint Gear.



Mint Gear Causes



At first glance, Mint Gear looks like a catalogue of some of the hottest, trendiest T-shirts, hats and accessories to be found on the web. But Mint Gear was never designed to make more money. Its purpose is to sell exciting clothing whose profits are plowed back to philanthropic endeavors that touch the lives of people when they need help the most. Dr. Harrison, through the sale of Mint Gear clothing, has made a meaningful impact to some of the state's most desperate families.



These two programs have changed the lives of wounded soldiers and grieving individuals. Dr. Harrison explains, "Mint has been an incredible blessing to me, our patients and our employees. I'm doing nothing more than letting the blessings of Mint touch as many people as possible. It's an honor, it's a privilege, it's who we are."



If you are interested in supporting any of the causes listed on their site, visit www.mintgear.com.



