Dr. Fitzmaurice of Fitzmaurice Hand Institute Joins Money Radio for Doctor Talk

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice of Fitzmaurice Hand Institute joined Money Radio (1550 AM and 99.3 FM) for Doctor Talk on Saturday August 16th at 1:00pm to discuss his work with stem cells and regenerative medicine and the endless possibilities using for hand and wrist treatment using these progressive therapies.



Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice is a leader in minimally invasive hand surgery in Phoenix. He is heavily involved in the use of and research of stem cells and regenerative medicine. Having pioneered a minimally invasive technique known as EndoView™, Dr. Fitzmaurice is always on the hunt for bigger and better alternatives to traditional hand and wrist medicine.



About The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute

The philosophy behind The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute is a simple one: Strive to always provide the best, most appropriate and most effective care for each and every person who walks through our door.



For Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, this is an all-encompassing principle that guides everything he does in the office and in the operating room. It also is the guiding premise behind our unique level of compassion, commitment and service. And it’s the very heart of his approach to your fastest, most complete relief and return to full function — the minimally invasive approach.



The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute

19820 N 7th St #115

Phoenix, AZ 85024

480-719-4750

fitzhand.com