Dr. Gabriel Patino of the Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito Explains Different Reasons for Hair Loss

As one of the most well-known and respected cosmetic surgeons in the California region, Dr. Gabriel Patino is promoting awareness on the different causes of hair loss. Hair can be a person's trademark or a feature they feel very confident about, however, if it starts to fall out what do we do and how can we address the problem? Dr. Patino cannot only suggest possible reasons for your hair loss he can also help you get back those glowing locks with hair transplantation.



Hair loss can affect both men and women for various reasons and while it's very common to lose small amounts of hair every day, excessive hair loss can become concerning. In better cases, if you have lost hair after a major surgery or an illness due to stress your hair will more than likely grow back. If you are finding that your hair is not growing back and haven't had an illness or major surgery, a doctor's visit is recommended.



There are a handful of general causes for hair loss but in all cases, Dr. Patino can help with treatment. Hair loss can be due to poor nutrition, certain medications, infections, some types of hair treatments, and, more commonly, pattern baldness. Pattern baldness is a genetically determined baldness where hair is gradually lost according to a characteristic pattern, a permanent hair loss from the scalp.



Dr. Patino and his compassionate, experienced team understand that hair loss can be a sensitive subject which is why he gives each patient a free consultation to set the foundation of trust and understanding. Using hair follicles or grafts, Dr. Patino performs hair transplants to help improve not only your aesthetic goals but also to regain self-confidence once again.



Having performed successful hair transplants on plenty of patients, Dr. Patino also specializes in surgical and non-surgical cosmetic surgery, skin rejuvenation, as well as hair restoration for residents of Oakland, Berkeley, and surrounding areas of California.



With more than 34 years of experience in surgery, Dr. Gabriel Patino of The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito has become one of the top providers of advanced cosmetic procedures in the California Bay Area.



