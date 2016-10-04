Dr. Gary Southerland Helps Patients in Temple, TX Find Permanent Solution to Missing Teeth with Dental Implants

Temple, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Dr. Gary Southerland is proud to offer his patients in Temple, TX some of the latest technology that can help them achieve permanent, healthy smiles even after tooth loss. With dental implants, patients of Dr. Southerland can have a permanent solution to missing teeth without having to resort to other less effective restorative methods like bridgework or partial dentures.



Traditionally, patients who were missing permanent teeth due to injury, decay, or other health issues had to rely on restorative methods like bridges or partial dentures to restore partial function to their smiles. While these methods can be partially effective, installing bridgework requires altering the structure of the two surrounding teeth next to the void of the missing tooth, and partial dentures can be cumbersome and interfere with speaking and chewing ability. With dental implants, patients are able to enjoy a solution that looks, feels, and functions just like a natural tooth.



A dental implant is a small metal screw that is inserted in the jawbone using a surgical procedure. This metal anchor essentially replaces the function of the tooth root that was once in its place. Once the surgical procedure is complete, the new implant is left to heal and fuse with the surrounding bone and tissues for a period of 3-6 months. After this healing period, an abutment is placed on the implant that is used as the base of an artificial porcelain crown that is attached to it. As a completed unit, the new dental implant and crown replaces the appearance and function of the missing tooth in its entirety.



The dental implants Dr. Southerland uses at his Temple, TX dental office are designed to last the lifetime of the patient. They offer many advantages over other restorative methods in that patients are no longer restricted by things they cannot eat. Dental implants are just as strong, and in some cases even stronger than natural teeth. Additionally, dental implants help keep the surrounding jawbone and tissues active and viable, whereas with other restorative methods the bone and gums tend to resorb due to inactivity, similar to how a muscle will atrophy when it is not being used. With dental implants, patients can brush and floss just as they would their natural teeth.



Dr. Southerland is an experienced dentist who offers patients the best and latest services for general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry.



