Dr. Gina Ostrand Helps Milwaukee-Area Dental Patients Transform Smiles with Veneers

Patients in the Milwaukee area seeking to transform their smiles quickly and painlessly can find a solution with veneers at Ostrand Family Dentistry in Pewaukee. Dr. Ostrand offers veneers for adult patients who have healthy teeth but who may be unhappy with the appearance of their smile due to mild crowding, gapping, and misalignment, or discoloration, asymmetry, or chipping. Veneers are a fast and relatively painless procedure compared to other cosmetic options that help patients achieve a dramatically improved smile within just one to two visits.



Veneers are essentially coverings for the teeth that are attached to the front surface, typically for the teeth that are visible when smiling or talking. Veneers can be made of porcelain, pressed ceramic, or composite resin material. Dr. Ostrand carefully analyzes the patient's smile along with their desires for an improved smile to recommend which form of cosmetic treatment will suit their needs.



Patients that need only minor cosmetic corrections may be good candidates for direct veneers, also known as bonding. This method involves placing composite resin on the outside of the tooth and can be effective in concealing minor chips, gaps, misshapen teeth, white spot lesions, or permanent staining.



The indirect method of veneers involving porcelain or pressed ceramic material typically involves two separate office visits. During the first visit, impressions of the patient's teeth are taken and the teeth are prepared and given a temporary covering while an external lab fabricates the veneers. Dr. Ostrand and the patient work together to design the veneers to be the shape and shade that they prefer to improve their smile. During the second visit, the veneers are bonded to the teeth and the patient leaves the office with a dramatically improved smile.



Porcelain and ceramic veneers, despite their thin structure, are surprisingly durable and can last 10-15 years when cared for properly. They offer patients a much better experience than using crowns or caps to conceal cosmetic imperfections since the preparatory procedure is far less painful.



In addition to veneers, Dr. Gina Ostrand offers a variety of other cosmetic dental services such as teeth whitening, tooth colored fillings, Invisalign, and more.



Dr. Ostrand completed her dental education at Marquette University School of Dentistry and has been practicing dentistry for nearly 25 years. She established Ostrand Family Dentistry in Pewaukee in 2009 and has become known as one of the top rated dentists in the greater Milwaukee area.



