Dr. Gordon Roeder Offers Quakertown, PA Dental Patients Quick, Painless Smile Transformations with Latest Cosmetic Treatments

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Dr. Gordon Roeder of Dream-Dentistry & Sleep Care in Quakertown, PA is helping local patients achieve the bright, beautiful smiles they've always dreamed of having using some of the latest treatments in the industry that are quick, painless, and surprisingly affordable. Dr. Roeder is an experienced cosmetic dentist and uses a custom combination of cosmetic treatments for each patient to help them achieve the unique, beautiful smile they prefer.



Some of the latest cosmetic treatments Dr. Roeder offers at Dream-Dentistry & Sleep Care include Empress Restorations, Procera Crowns, Lumineers, teeth whitening, and even dental implants. With these treatments, Dr. Roeder is able to completely transform the appearance of patient's smiles by improving the size, shape, and alignment of teeth, as well as brightening the color of teeth, repairing cracked, broken, or repaired teeth, and even replacing missing teeth.



At his Quakertown dental practice, Dr. Roeder offers Empress Restorations which utilize one of the most advanced inorganic, metal-free materials available in the industry. Empress Restorations are proven to be more durable than traditional ceramic restorations and can be used to create veneers, crowns, bridges, as well as inlays and onlays.



Dr. Roeder also offers Procera Crowns for patients who want a more natural-looking solution for crowns than their traditional metal counterparts. Procera Crowns are made with an aluminum oxide core and translucent ceramic covering that blends in with the natural teeth. These crowns are a great option for patients who have metal allergies and who want a natural looking restoration.



For patients who have healthy teeth but who are unhappy with the shape, size, or alignment of their teeth, Dr. Roeder offers Lumineers that provide a natural-looking transformation for their smiles. Lumineers are much thinner than traditional porcelain veneers, closely mimicking the translucency of natural teeth. These thin overlays are applied to the surface of the teeth to effectively conceal any cosmetic imperfections the patient wants to improve.



About Dream-Dentistry and Sleep Care

Dr. Gordon Roeder has decades of experience as a practicing dentist. He is known as a specialist in sleep apnea and helping patients treat a variety of sleep disorders. He is also trained to offer sedation dentistry for Quakertown, PA patients who have fear or anxiety about dental visits. Overall, Dr. Roeder and his staff are committed to helping patients achieve their happiest, healthiest smiles in the best environment possible.



