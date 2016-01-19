Dr. Grawe of ROXY Plastic Surgery Weighs in on Mammogram Guidelines

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2016 --Dr. K Roxanne Grawe is speaking out in Columbus, Ohio against the U.S Preventative Services Task Force's final recommendations on breast cancer screenings. The task force recommends women start getting mammograms at age 50 and stop by age 74. This goes against Dr. Grawe's professional recommendations that women begin screenings as early as possible, and that all women should start their screening no later than age 40.



In a recent blog published on ROXY Plastic Surgery's website the author notes, "As the Medical Director of Breast Services for the Mount Carmel Health System, Dr. Grawe works with many breast cancer patients daily, and understands the importance of getting screened early. She was also instrumental in helping to get the new breast cancer reconstruction legislation passed in Ohio."



The importance of early screenings in saving lives has Dr. Grawe and other notable breast surgeons in the Columbus, Ohio area pushing back against the task force's new guidelines. Dr. Grawe in particular has concerns that insurers will deny medical claims.



"I think they're going to stop paying for some of those screening mammograms that are before these new recommended ages and then it will take us as doctors to fight by writing letters and talking to them," Dr. Grawe said in an interview with WBNS-10TV.



Dr. Grawe plans to continue advising patients to get screened at the age of 40, urging that women and their doctors be the final decision makers. It has been shown that earlier detection of cancer as a result of mammography does make a significant difference in treatment results.



