Dr. Guy Bibbs Offers Latest Near-Invisible Orthodontic Treatment for Chicago Patients

Invisalign treatment is quickly becoming one of the most popular orthodontic treatments preferred by teens and adults not only for the improved aesthetic it offers, but also for the lifestyle flexibility it provides. Invisalign clear plastic aligners fit snugly over the teeth and are nearly invisible at speaking distance. The aligners are completely removable, and while patients are instructed to wear them most hours of the day, they are able to remove them while eating and for special occasions.



While traditional braces with metal wires and brackets are still considered an extremely effective method for straightening teeth, their appearance alone prevents many patients—especially adults—from undergoing treatment. With Invisalign clear aligners, however, patients can still feel confident about their smiles and not have to be concerned about how their orthodontic treatment will affect their professional or personal image.



The Invisalign process utilizes some of the latest 3D imaging technology available in the industry that creates a digital roadmap for the patient's smile to be used throughout the course of treatment. This technology creates a series of up to two dozen sets of aligners that are switched out every two weeks. This series of aligners gradually shifts the teeth into alignment using different forces than traditional braces, which also results in less pain and discomfort for the patient.



Patients who undergo Invisalign orthodontic treatment are also able to maintain better oral hygiene throughout the treatment period as they can remove the aligners to brush and floss. As a result, Invisalign patients when compared to patients with traditional braces have fewer instances of plaque, cavities, and surface staining upon completion of treatment.



Dr. Bibbs is currently offering a complimentary exam and consultation for any patient who is interested in improving their smile with orthodontic treatment. He can determine if patients are good candidates for Invisalign treatment or recommend other advanced options for their unique situation and budget.



About Dr. Guy L. Bibbs

Dr. Bibbs completed his DDS degree at the University of Illinois and has been a member of the dental profession for more than 35 years. He has completed advanced training in orthodontics and is qualified to provide patients with the highest level of care using the latest techniques and methods available in the industry. Dr. Bibbs is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the ADA, Chicago Dental Society, and the Illinois State Dental Society.



For more information about Dr. Bibbs and the Invisalign services he offers for Chicago patients at Parkside Ortho Care, please visit www.parksideorthocare.com.