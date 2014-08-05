Dr. Herlynne Martin Joins Zymslinski Eye and Contact Lens Center

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --Zymslinski Eye and Contact Lens Center Metro Center Mall in Phoenix, Arizona announced today the expansion of their practice to include Dr. Herlynne Martin.



Dr. Martin received both her undergraduate degree in Biology and her doctorate degree in Optometry from The Ohio State University. She was awarded the distinction of Summa Cum Laude in as an undergraduate and was inducted into the Beta Sigma Kappa International Optometric Honor Society while in optometry school. Dr. Martin wanted to enjoy the outdoors all year long, so she decided to travel over 2000 miles to Arizona.



“Being an outdoors person, I know more and more people are using contacts to improve their vision,” reported Dr. Martin. “Many people who previously were unable to wear contacts can now enjoy the freedom to play sports, hike and do whatever they enjoy without glasses. New products and new techniques have made contacts more comfortable and more available to everyone. This is an area that I specialize in and I hope members of our community who have struggled with this issue will make an appointment to see me.”



After becoming an optometrist, Dr. Martin realized that she was probably in need of glasses throughout her childhood.



“So many students have undetected vision problems. I was one of them,” shared Dr. Martin. “Because of that I am a strong advocate of early and regular eye exams for young children and students. This can make all the difference in the classroom and in sports.”



“We are excited to have Dr. Martin in our practice,” stated Dr. Simon Zymslinski. “Our growth over the last year has been extraordinary and Dr. Martin will enable us to continue to provide the great care and attention even as the practice gets busier.”



