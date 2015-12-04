Dr. Hooman Melamed, MD Rated Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2015 --Being recognized by Castle Connolly is a very prestigious distinction. Earning the Top Doctor recognition by Castle Connolly requires that a candidate be peer nominated and then go through a rigorous examination process. Doctors cannot pay for inclusion in the Castle Connolly Guide. Once distinguished, a recognized physician is then added to a book entitled Americas Top Doctors, which is a trusted source of information for finding highly skilled physicians by customers who are searching for a reliable doctor.



About Dr. Melamed

Dr. Melamed is a physician who focuses on minimally invasive spinal surgery. His research on stem cell therapy keeps him on the cutting edge of science. He specializes in an array of spine disorders, including cervical spine disorders, and curvatures of the spine, known as scoliosis.



Dr. Melamed is Director of Scoliosis at Marina Del Rey Hospital and a member of the Fellow of American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He has published many scholarly articles that appear in various medical journals and is an authority on sports-related spinal injuries.



For more information about Dr. Melamed, please visit his website at http://www.thespinepro.com or call (310) 574-0405.