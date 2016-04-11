Dr. Ivan Ho Provides Advanced Dental Services for Orange County Patients with Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate Deformities

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --Dr. Ivan Ho, dentist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA is helping Orange County patients who have experienced cleft palate and cleft lip deformities find the best treatment for residual dental issues that can occur even after these developmental deformities are surgically corrected. Dr. Ho uses panoramic X-rays and thorough examinations to determine the best course of treatment.



Cleft palate and cleft lip are two of the most common developmental deformities that affect 1 in every 700 newborns. In about half of cases, these two conditions occur simultaneously. A cleft palate occurs when the two sides of the palate do not fuse together as the baby is developing within the first few weeks of pregnancy. Cleft lip occurs when the two sides of the lip, bone, and gum of the upper jaw stay separated after birth.



When these two conditions are not corrected within the first few months of life, it can cause severe issues with speech, feeding, and hearing loss. Fortunately, however, these deformities are highly treatable and patients who receive corrective surgery have an excellent prognosis for high quality of life following treatment. Typically, these corrective surgeries are completed within the first few months of life for the newborn. However, even after the deformities are corrected, residual dental abnormalities can still occur and this is what Dr. Ho helps prevent with young patients.



Dr. Ho carefully examines young patients who have had corrective cleft palate and cleft lip surgeries to determine if there are issues with impacted teeth due to the deformity, teeth that may not have developed at all, or misalignments of the teeth that may prevent proper brushing and flossing that can lead to periodontal disease and tooth decay. Dr. Ho can provide permanent dental implants for patients with gaps or absent teeth as well as braces or other orthodontia to correct alignment. Dr. Ho strongly encourages parents with children who have experienced any type of cleft deformity to seek a dental consultation.



About Dr. Ivan Ho

Dr. Ivan Ho has more than 25 years of experience in the dental industry and has been practicing at his Laguna Hills, California office for nearly two decades. He has presented lectures across the U.S. and throughout international locations on cosmetic and implant dentistry, and is considered one of the leading experts in the field in these dental sub-specialties. He is a member of more than 10 professional dental organizations and has received numerous awards and recognition's for his expertise as a dental professional.



For more information about Dr. Ivan Ho and the dental services he offers for patients with cleft lip or cleft palate deformities, please visit http://www.platinumdental.net.