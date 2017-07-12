Dr. Jaime Ponce De Leon Named Top Bariatric Surgeon in Mexico

Tijuana, Baja California -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --Jaime Ponce de Leon, MD, a board certified surgeon specializing in bariatric, weight loss, surgery at Mexico Bariatrics in Tijuana, Mexico, is recognized as one of "Mexico´s Top Bariatric Surgeons" by The Mexican Association of Endoscopic Surgery. He was also voted one of the "Top 10 Bariatric Surgeons in Mexico" by The Mexican College of Obesity Surgery and Metabolic Diseases. In addition, he was awarded by his participation to the International Congress of Endoscopic Surgery, organized by the Mexican College of endoscopic Surgery and Mexican Association of Endoscopic Surgery.



Dr. Ponce de Leon specializes in minimally-invasive surgical weight loss procedures including Gastric Banding (Lap Band), Gastric Bypass, as well as Sleeve Gastrectomy, Duodenal Switch, and the revision of failed weight loss surgery. A Michoacan University of San Nicolas de Hidalgo School of Medicine alumni, Dr. Ponce de Leon completed a residency in General Surgery at Tijuana General Hospital, followed by a fellowship in Basic Endoscopic Surgery at the Western Medical National Center, IMSS. Dr. Ponce de Leon underwent further training in Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgery in the United States and, France.



Using his specialized training, Dr. Ponce de Leon, brings his advanced laparoscopic skills to bariatric surgery. Dr. Ponce de Leon is passionate about helping his patients overcome the disease of morbid obesity. His commitment to helping patients transform their lives extends across the spectrum of their treatment, from being involved in pre-operative education to follow-up care and support programs after surgery, as well as performing a wide range of surgeries, with a special interest in the procedures concerning the abdomen and related organs and structures.



About Mexico Bariatrics

