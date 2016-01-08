Dr. James Ciancarelli, Dentist in Valley Stream, NY Offers Instant Smile Improvements with in-Office Teeth Whitening

Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --Long Island dentist, Dr. James Ciancarelli, is helping patients at his Valley Stream office who are seeking a quick, easy, and affordable way to improve their smile. Using Zoom! teeth whitening, Dr. Ciancarelli is able to help patients get the bright, white, sparkling smile they've always dreamed of with a painless treatment that takes less than an hour.



Over time, teeth naturally start to discolor and stain due to our everyday diets. People who consume more tea, coffee, wine, or dark-colored soda are more likely to notice this discoloration more quickly than others. A yellowed or stained smile can add years to a patient's overall appearance as well as making their smile look dull or unhealthy.



Although there is a myriad of different teeth whitening pastes, rinses, and strips available on the market, these products generally only provide minimal improvements in tooth discoloration that don't last as long as the patient would like. With Zoom! in-office whitening, however, Long Island patients of Dr. James Ciancarelli can enjoy a smile that is up to 10 shades whiter and lasts for up to one year.



Zoom! Whitening is one of the most simple and fastest whitening treatments available in the industry. It involves applying a special whitening gel to the patient's teeth and then using a specialized laser to activate the power of the whitening gel during the 45-minute to 1-hour treatment. The treatment is completely safe, and usually patients experience a lot less discomfort or sensitivity with Zoom! whitening as compared to other strips, pastes, or rinses which require ongoing use.



With the help of Zoom! whitening technology, Dr. Ciancarelli has helped patients who were once self-conscious of their stained or discolored smile to now confident in showing off their gleaming pearly whites. Many patients report that teeth whitening was one of the best and easiest ways to erase years from their face and enjoy what has become a trademark of youth and virility.



About Dr. James Ciancarelli

Dr. Ciancarelli has more than two decades of experience as a dental professional and during his years of practice, has become known as one of the leading cosmetic dentists in the Valley Stream and greater Long Island areas. He completed his formal dental education at the University of Pennsylvania and has continued to complete additional continuing education courses in a variety of cosmetic dental sub-specialties.



To learn more about Dr. Ciancarelli and the Zoom! Teeth whitening services he offers at his Valley Stream, NY office, please visit www.LongIslandBeautifulSmiles.com.