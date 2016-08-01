Dr. James Gallagher, Dentist in Kingwood, TX Offers Fixed Porcelain Bridges for Patients with Missing Teeth

Kingwood, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Kingwood, TX cosmetic dentist Dr. James Gallagher is helping patients feel more confident about their smiles even after losing permanent teeth by offering durable fixed porcelain bridges that restore the appearance of their missing tooth. With a fixed porcelain bridge, patients no longer have to feel self-conscious about their missing tooth and are able to enjoy restored function of their smile.



A dental bridge is a popular restorative procedure that is used to fill the space of missing teeth. Traditionally, these bridges are made of porcelain fused to metal which makes them extremely durable and able to last the patient many years. The design of a dental bridge consists of two crowns that are placed over the two anchoring teeth next to the void which are attached to the artificial tooth that conceals the void in a way that looks like a natural tooth. The bridge itself spans what appears to the eye as three individual teeth, but is designed in a way that blends in naturally with the rest of the patient's smile.



A dental bridge not only restores the aesthetics of the patient's smile, but provides a variety of other benefits too. In the instance of missing teeth, fixed bridges can help maintain facial shape, can help prevent remaining healthy teeth from drifting out of position, can restore the patient's chewing and speaking ability, and can provide more convenience for the patient than a removable partial denture when compared to a restoration that is much more permanent.



Patients who elect to have a fixed porcelain bridge typically require two to three office visits to complete the procedure. During the first office visit, impressions are taken of the patient's teeth so a mold can be fabricated to aid in the creation of the bridge. During this appointment, the two adjacent teeth are prepared and the patient is fitted with a temporary bridge that is worn during the time their fixed bridge is being fabricated. Upon returning for their second appointment, the patient's fixed bridge will be cemented and adjusted as needed.



About Dr. James Gallagher

Dr. Gallagher has more than three decades of experience as a dental professional. He completed his DDS degree at Baylor College of Dentistry and since then has remained involved in continuing education courses to ensure that he is always current with the latest trends, techniques, and methods in the industry. Dr. Gallagher is a member of the ADA, the Greater Houston Dental Society, and the Texas Dental Association.



To learn more about Dr. James Gallagher and the fixed porcelain bridges he offers patients in Kingwood, TX seeking improvements for their smiles