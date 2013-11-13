Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2013 --Trusted LASIK Surgeons (www.TrustedLASIKSurgeons.com) is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO, James J. Salz will be contributing his expertise to his fellow eye surgeons at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting in New Orleans that begins on November 15, 2013.



Dr. Salz will be presenting the preliminary FDA study results on the correction of low hyperopia with the non-invasive thulium laser system which applies 16 laser spots to the corneal surface in 2.5 seconds.



In addition, he will show a video poster demonstrating a modification of the thulium laser centration system, which allows the surgeon to center the laser procedure over the pupil without an operating microscope, using an Apple I-Pad in an office setting. Currently offered in Bermuda, this laser refractive procedure using an i-Pad is under FDA study in the United States and therefore is not FDA approved. The procedure may be suitable for patients who are slightly farsighted or require reading glasses. The effects of this procedure are not permanent and consequently will have to be periodically repeated to maintain best vision. To see a video of Dr. Salz performing this vision correction procedures please see the a Video of Dr. Salz Using an Apple I-Pad for Laser Refractive Eye Surgery in Bermuda at YouTube.com.



“By using an I-Pad rather than a microscope to perform laser vision correction surgery , this procedure may be performed in an office setting, which may in turn increase patient acceptance of this very quick and non-invasive surgery for low hyperopia or presbyopia,” stated James J. Salz, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Trusted LASIK Surgeons .



“We are pleased that our Founder and CEO, Dr. James J. Salz continues to help lead the way in educating his peers about the latest advancements in vision correction care,” stated James M. Salz, President of Trusted LASIK Surgeons. “Active contributions like presenting research and posters to one ‘s fellow surgeons are among the criteria Trusted LASIK Surgeons uses to screen surgeons in our LASIK and cataract surgeons directory. Dr. Salz’s contributions at meetings such as the AAO annual meeting are typical of the surgeons featured in our directory.”



Los Angeles, LASIK and cataract surgeon James J. Salz,. MD offers patients laser vision correction surgery, cataract surgery, including laser assisted cataract surgery and other refractive surgery procedures.



