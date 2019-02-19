Dr. Jason Serves Bountiful and Davis Utah for over 5 Years Making a Difference in the Community with Donation Drives, Yearly Parades and Sponsoring a Yearly School Carnival

Bountiful, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --Dr. Jason had the opportunity to extend his practice from Salt Lake County to Davis County. He had been practicing for the previous 18 years in the Taylorsville area and had wondered if a location closer to home would be in his future. Building the location had its challenges and its unexpected extensions, but ended up with a beautiful, state of the art, award winning office.



Dr. Jason and his wife put their heart and soul into designing and creating an office that was warm, fun and inviting for our patients and their families. From a three-story tree house, a very large fish tank, and TV's above every dental chair loaded with all the kids' favorite movies, this is definitely not an average dentist office. Looking back after these first 5 years the team is grateful that Dr. Jason took that opportunity to build his practice in Davis County.



With great doctors and staff join the team over the years here in Davis County. The doctors and staff have been meticulously hand-picked. Doctors at South Davis have all completed specialist training and additional education to specifically treat infants, children, and adolescents.



In the past five years, they have been able to accomplish so much. From holiday donation drives, yearly parade routes in North Salt Lake, Bountiful, West Bountiful, Centerville, Farmington, Layton, Kaysville, and our personal favorite, the annual patient appreciation back to school carnival right there at the office.



They truly enjoyed serving the community and being able to give back in some fun and exciting ways! It is definitely one of the highlights in what they do and are always thinking of new ways to give back to their patients in the future.



They are grateful to have been able to meet, treat, and become friends with all of the amazing patients and their families. They are grateful to be able to live and work in such a community where they feel the authentic and genuine love towards those they are able to serve on a daily basis.



At South Davis Pediatric Dentistry #WeMakeTeethFun. Our knowledge and experienced staff differentiate them from the rest. South Davis Pediatric Dentistry strives to make sure children have the best possible experience. From paddles to crowns of princesses and all the favorite Disney movies, the office is an experience those visiting will not forget. Many enjoy meeting our down-to-earth fun-loving staff and find out how at South Davis Pediatric Dentistry they are more than employees, they are friends.



