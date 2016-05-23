Dr. Jeffrey Martin and Staff Celebrate Opening of New Tucson Optometry Office and 15 Years of Ownership

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Tucson optometrist Dr. Jeffrey Martin and his staff at Clear View Vision Care are proud to offer local patients the best in cutting-edge vision services with the opening of their new office at 2233 Speedway Blvd. The opening of this new office coincides with the celebration of 15 years of current ownership during 2016.



Since its initial opening in the 1970's, Clear View Vision Care has become known as one of the leading providers of vision care in the Tucson area. For the past 15 years, Dr. Martin and his staff have offered the latest in eye assessment technology and provided the industry's most advanced eye care for patients of all ages. The overarching goal of Clear View Vision Care is to help their patients see great for the rest of their life and Dr. Martin and his staff are committed to providing personalized solutions for each patient's eye care rather than offering just a one-size-fits-all solution.



At their new Clear View Vision Care facility, Dr. Martin and his staff offer a full scope of eye care services, ranging from glaucoma management and diabetic eye disease monitoring to retinal imaging and advanced vision therapy. They offer some of the industry's best options for personalized lenses for glasses as well as the latest technology for contact lenses.



While glasses and contact lenses can help with most types of vision problems, in certain instances, glasses or contact lenses won't solve the vision problem the patient is experiencing. In these instances, Dr. Martin offers vision therapy for patients, which is similar to the benefits that physical therapy provides of muscles of the body. Vision therapy uses prisms, eye patches, filtered lenses, and computerized systems to train and exercise the muscles and parts of the eye in a way that improves vision over time.



Dr. Martin offers a range of other non-surgical methods for vision improvement for local patients. He also proud to offer some of the industry's latest technology in his new facility, such as the MacuLogix AdaptDx System that can detect age-related macular degeneration in its earliest stages. He also uses the iVue OCT device that can detect other causes of developing vision loss so they can be corrected with early intervention.



About Dr. Martin

Dr. Jeffrey F. Martin completed both his B.S. and O.D. degrees at Southern California College of Optometry in 1991. He has been practicing for 25 years and is licensed to practice in both Arizona and Texas. He is a member of numerous professional optometry associations, including the American Academy of Optometry, the American Optometric Association, the Arizona Optometric Association, and many others.



To learn more about Dr. Jeffrey Martin, the new Clear View Vision Care facility, or any of the services Dr. Martin and his staff offer, please visit www.clearviewvisioncare.com.