Dr. John O'Brien and Dr. Saundra Yancy McGuire to Be Keynote Speakers in Austin

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2019 --Educational Technology CEO and Presidentially-recognized Director Emerita to Keynote NISOD's International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence



The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) proudly announces that President and CEO of EDUCAUSE, Dr. John O'Brien, and Director Emerita of the Center for Academic Success at Louisiana State University, Dr. Saundra Yancy McGuire, will serve as keynote speakers for NISOD's 2019 Conference, May 25-28, Austin, Texas.



Dr. John O'Brien's 25 years of experience in higher education were spent engaged with the IT and educational technology sectors. Dr. O'Brien has served in a plethora of higher education executive positions, including senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (MnSCU) and president of North Hennepin Community College (NHCC). Currently Dr. O'Brien serves as the president and CEO of EDUCAUSE, a nonprofit association whose mission is to advance higher education through the use of information technology.



In addition to his experience as a higher education executive, Dr. O'Brien is an award-winning teacher at the college and university level. He was a faculty member at Normandale Community College, Augsburg College, the University of Minnesota, the University of St. Thomas, and Augustana College (South Dakota).



Dr. Saundra Yancy McGuire is the Director Emerita of the Center for Academic Success and retired Assistant Vice Chancellor and Professor of Chemistry at Louisiana State University. Dr. McGuire's most recent accolades include the 2017 American Chemical Society Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students to Pursue Careers in the Chemical Sciences and induction in 2017 into the LSU College of Science Hall of Distinction. The Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring was presented to her in a White House Oval office ceremony.



Dr. McGuire's best-selling book, Teach Students How to Learn, was co-published in association with NISOD and released by Stylus Publishing in 2015. The student version of this book, Teach Yourself How to Learn, was released in January 2018.



"We are extremely pleased to have Drs. O'Brien and McGuire joining us for our 2019 conference," said Edward Leach, NISOD's executive director. "Their knowledge and inspiration are legendary and will certainly inform and engage our audience in important ways.



NISOD's 2019 conference features peer-led presentations, community college-specific sessions, prestigious keynote speakers, and networking opportunities, all of which complement the conference's main focus of sharing and finding solutions to shape the future of teaching and learning.



Individuals interested in attending the conference have the opportunity to receive $150 off the registration rate until April 12, 2019.



To learn more about NISOD's International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, please visit https://www.nisod.org/conference/.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For nearly 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators." For more information about NISOD, visit www.nisod.org.



