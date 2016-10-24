Dr. John Workman Provides Dental Tips for People with Diabetes

Glen Ellyn, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2016 --Thirty million Americans, who have diabetes, know the damaging impact the disease can have on nerves, eyes, kidneys, heart and other organs. Diabetes can also impact dental health.



People with diabetes are at risk of developing serious gum disease which may make it more difficult to control blood glucose. The higher a person's blood sugar, the higher the glucose levels in saliva. This situation can lead to an increase in harmful bacteria in the mouth, which can cause tooth decay, cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. With time, plaque hardens into tartar that collects above the gum line and makes it harder to brush and clean between the teeth.



Dr. Workman says, "Gum infections can also impact insulin needs. When an infection is rampant, patients with diabetes often have increased insulin requirements. If periodontal disease is treated and gingival inflammation is eliminated, the insulin needs often decrease."



Following these tips can help to prevent excessive tartar buildup, gingivitis and periodontal disease."



- Control glucose levels through blood monitoring and A1C tests

- Brush teeth at least twice a day with a soft brush with rounded ends on the bristles

- Floss teeth every day to reduce plaque and tartar buildup

- Teeth should be professionally cleaned at least every six months

- Be sure to let the dentist know if any changes occur

- Quit smoking



Gingivitis and serious gum disease can sometimes be painless. In addition to regular cleanings, call the dentist right away if any of these warning signs appear.



- Bleeding gums or gums that are swollen, tender or red

- Gums pulled away from teeth that expose some of a tooth's root

- Pus between the teeth and gums (when pressing on the gums)

- Bad breath, even after brushing teeth regularly

- Sores that don't heal

- Permanent teeth that are loose



"Good dental habits combined with ongoing and regular professional care from your dentist are smart ways to protect a healthy smile, but for diabetics, they're essential steps in diabetes management and can help slow the progression of the disease," states Dr. Workman.



