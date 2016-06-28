Dr. Jon Coleman Helps Park City, UT Patients Achieve Straight, Beautiful Smiles Without Traditional Braces

Park City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Dr. John Coleman of Newpark Dentistry in Park City, UT is helping local patients achieve the straight, beautiful smiles they've always wanted without having to undergo orthodontic treatment with traditional metal braces. Using Invisalign clear plastic aligners, Dr. Coleman's patients can transform their smiles with a treatment option that is practically invisible at speaking distance. Invisalign is quickly becoming one of the most preferred orthodontic treatments by patients and offers a number of advantages for patients in addition to improved aesthetics during treatment.



Invisalign is effective in correcting mild to moderate misalignment, crowding, and gapping, along with bite misalignment just like traditional metal braces. Dr. Coleman begins the Invisalign treatment by creating a series of aligners using 3D imaging technology that are designed to gradually shift the patient's teeth into alignment. Patients switch out their aligners approximately every two weeks, and depending on their unique situation, may use anywhere from 11 – 45 different trays during the entire course of treatment.



One of the main benefits of Invisalign aligners is that they are completely removable. Even though they are practically invisible when worn, patients still have the ability to remove their aligners for special occasions when they want to look and speak their best, such as important meetings, presentations, photographs, reunions, etc. Patients are also instructed to remove these aligners when eating, and also when brushing and flossing. This allows them to maintain a proper oral hygiene regimen, whereas with traditional metal braces, proper brushing and flossing can become much more difficult and time consuming.



Patients of all ages can benefit from Invisalign, from teens to adults and even seniors. Patients appreciate that they can work on improving their teeth while still feeling confident about their smiles, whereas with traditional metal braces they feel more self-conscious about their image.



While not every patient is a good candidate for Invisalign, Dr. Coleman offers consultations with patients to determine if Invisalign is the best treatment option to help them achieve the smile that they've always wanted.



About Dr. Jon Coleman

Dr. Coleman has been practicing dentistry for more than 15 years. He completed his DDS degree at Baylor College of Dentistry and continued with advanced training at the University of Utah. He is a member of the American Dental Association.



