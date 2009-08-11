Dr K Michael Hood Completes Evolution 5 LANAP Proficiency Training

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2009 -- Dr K Michael Hood is proud to announce the completion of Evolution 5, the highest level of procedure-specific proficiency instruction in the comprehensive Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure™ (LANAP™) Training Continuum offered by the Institute of Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD).



The IALD works in association with Millennium Dental Technologies, developer of LANAP, the first and only periodontal protocol to receive FDA clearance, and manufacturer of the PerioLase® MVP-7, the first laser specifically designed for and dedicated to the treatment of moderate to severe gum disease and proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. With his completion of Evolution 5, Dr Hood receives his “LANAP Proficiency” certification and has been elected a Fellow in the IALD..



“My dental practice is dedicated to the incorporation of the most advanced treatment options for my patients that are safe, effective and minimally invasive,” said Dr Hood “No other laser company offers the same level of quality training as the IALD and Millennium. My completion of Evolution 5, the highest level of training currently offered in the LANAP Training Continuum, ensures that I am able to offer my patients consistent, predictable, reproducible clinical outcomes in treating Periodontal (Gum) disease.



The LANAP Training Continuum™ is a year-long, comprehensive, live-patient, hands-on training program that dentists undergo to ensure that they are safe and effective in the LANAP technique. The first three days of training, referred to as Laser BootCamp® (or Evolutions 1,2,3™), focus on safety and efficacy in the LANAP protocol. Upon completion of Laser BootCamp, dentists are granted a license to use LANAP. Day 4 (or Evolution 4) of the LANAP Training Continuum takes place after six months of LANAP practice and experience and emphasizes advanced techniques, methodology and laser operating parameters for optimal outcomes and clinician and operatory efficiencies. Upon completion of Evolution 4, dentists receive an Expanded Proficiency Certificate.



Evolution 5 takes place after at least 12 months of LANAP practice and experience and is an integral part of the LANAP training program, helping dentists hone and refine their techniques. Evolution 5 focuses on increasing energy density for even greater LANAP performance, versatility, adaptations and increased capabilities, as well as improved clinical outcomes and management methods for even the most difficult LANAP case types. Dentists who complete Evolution 5 have achieved one of the highest levels of clinical, live patient, hands-on training in advanced laser dentistry available today.



The IALD is the only active laser training institute in the United States recognized by the American Dental Association’s Continuing Education Program (ADA CERP) and is an AGD (American Academy of General Dentistry) PACE recognized national continuing education (CE) provider. To date, more than 700 periodontists and general practitioners in the U.S. and Canada have completed this mandatory training and are treating more than 35,000 patients suffering from gum disease each year.



The American Dental Association (ADA) defines gum disease as an infection of the tissues that support the teeth. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, the condition affects 85 percent of American adults aged 18 and older. LANAP offers patients a less painful and less invasive alternative to conventional gum surgery with fewer complications, and less pain than traditional cut and sew surgery. A current peer-reviewed study published in the esteemed International Journal of Periodontics & Restorative Dentistry reports positive consistent results of new root coating (cementum) and new connective tissue attachment (collagen) suggesting that the best possible type of healing can be obtained with LANAP for the treatment of moderate to severe gum disease.



