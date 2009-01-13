Dr K Michael Hood Completes IALD's Evolution 4

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2009 -- The LANAP Training Continuum™ is a year-long, comprehensive, live-patient, hands-on training program that dentists undergo to ensure that they are safe and effective in the LANAP technique. The first three days of training, referred to as Laser BootCamp® (or Evolutions 1,2,3™), focus on safety and efficacy in the LANAP protocol. Upon completion of Laser BootCamp, dentists are granted a license to use LANAP. Day 4 (or Evolution 4) of the LANAP Training Continuum takes place after at least six months of LANAP practice and experience and emphasizes advanced techniques, methodology and laser operating parameters for optimal outcomes and clinician and operatory efficiencies. Upon completion of Evolution 4, dentists receive an Expanded Proficiency Certificate.



“My practice is dedicated to the incorporation of the most advanced treatment options for my patients that are safe, effective and minimally invasive,” said K Michael Hood of The Arizona Center for Laser Periodontal Therapy located in Phoenix, Arizona. “No other laser company offers the same level of quality training available through the IALD and Millennium. My completion of Evolution 4 of the LANAP Training Continuum ensures that I am able to offer my patients consistent, predictable, reproducible clinical outcomes and the best possible care and treatment experience.”



The IALD works in association with Millennium Dental Technologies, developer of Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP) the first and only periodontal protocol to receive FDA clearance, and manufacturer of the PerioLase® MVP-7, the first laser specifically designed for and dedicated to the treatment of moderate to severe gum disease and proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. With Dr Hood's completion of the Fourth Evolution of training he joins a very select group of Dentists who have done so.



