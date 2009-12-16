Dr. K. Michael Hood Offers Straight Teeth With No Braces

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2009 -- As we approach the end of 2009, it is time to think about your New Year’s Resolutions. Consider a resolution to straighten your teeth. Why? Straight teeth will improve your confidence, your smile, and your overall health. Crowded teeth are harder to clean and you are more likely to develop gum disease around them than straight teeth.



We now know that there is a strong relationship between gum disease and other diseases and conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fetal development, and blood clot formation (strokes and heart attacks) to name a few. This has been termed the Oral Systemic Connection.



But, it is hard to imagine wearing awkward metal braces. That is why Dr Hood, director of the Arizona Center for Invisalign located in Phoenix, Arizona, has chosen to use Align Technologies, Invisalign. Invisalign is a series of clear plastic aligner trays that slip over your teeth. Each aligner gently moves the crooked teeth into position in as little as 6 to 12 months. When you get to the final aligner, your teeth are beautifully straight and easy to clean – all with no metal braces!



Dr. Hood has just been notified by Align Technology that he has exceeded the 2009 Invisalign Proficiency Requirements in both continuing education hours and Invisalign cases. He has now been designated, by Align Technology, as an Invisalign Preferred Provider! Call Dr Hood for a Free Invisalign consultation at 602-234-3679, or visit online at http://AzSmiles4u.com/invisalign-braces-phoenix.htm. A Healthy Beautiful Smile…It Happens in a Flash…The Memory will Last Forever…



