Powell, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2019 --COLUMBUS, OH – After years of misinformation and confusing statements regarding the dangers of the Brazilian Butt Lift ("BBL") Procedure, an Association has been formed to educate the public and help train surgeons in the safest BBL techniques. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe of ROXY Plastic Surgery has joined the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons (WAGS) as inaugural Vice President and is committed to performing aesthetic gluteal shaping procedures in the safest manner possible.



The Association began with a few concerned surgeons including Dr. Martin Jugenburg, WAGS founding board member and Canadian representative with vast experience in performing the BBL, and has quickly grown to seventy surgeons in eleven countries.



Unfortunately, BBL has recently been painted in a negative light, due to inexperienced surgeons offering this procedure without the proper education and experience. But what is often not reported is that the success of the procedure is highly technique and experience dependent. WAGS was created to fill this educational void in order to educate and protect patients.



WAGS surgeons have collectively performed nearly 100,000 successful BBL's and are here to clear up the confusion. Their goal is to educate the public about the safety and benefits of the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure and to provide the necessary resources to plastic surgeons around the world to perform this operation safely and achieve excellent results.



As a member of WAGS, Dr. Grawe and ROXY Plastic Surgery are committed to putting patient safety and education first, by offering safe Brazilian Butt Lift procedures to her patients.



About Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe

Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe began her journey into the medical practice at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas where she completed her undergraduate training. She decided to continue her education in Texas and attended medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. After her graduation in 2005, Dr. Grawe entered into her plastic surgery training at the Ohio State University Medical Center and has been in private practice in Ohio since 2010.



Dr. Grawe's years of experience and passion for helping people provide a perfect combination to ensure patients are completely satisfied with their experience at ROXY Plastic Surgery. In fact, Dr. Grawe was inducted into the 2018 RealSelf 100 & 500 Hall of Fame due to her 5-star rating on the site. Dr. Grawe also has a respectable 5-star rating on Google.