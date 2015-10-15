Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe Presented Proclamation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Powell, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2015 --Proclamations are designed to generate awareness about significant occasions or recognize outstanding accomplishments in the lives of local citizens. As the Medical Director for Breast Services at Mount Carmel, Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe MD is pleased to accept the Breast Cancer Awareness proclamation from Westerville Mayor Diane Fosselman and Vice Mayor Kathy Cocuzzi. The presentation was made at the City Council meeting on October 6th, 2015.



"I am honored to accept the proclamation on behalf of the physicians, clinicians and colleagues at Mount Carmel St. Ann's and all of Mount Carmel who are working to combat breast cancer," Dr. Grawe told the council. "There will be over 230,000 women that are diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 - but there are 2.3 million breast cancer survivors," she added.



Dr. Grawe stressed the importance of early screening mammograms starting at age 40 to detect the most treatable forms of breast cancer that can go unnoticed by patients or physicians for years. Dr. Grawe and her staff works with breast cancer patients every day – who, she says, "have touched our lives."



Breast reconstruction is one of Dr. Grawe's specialties. Many women feel more comfortable seeing a woman plastic surgeon who lends an empathetic ear and truly understands their struggles. Over the past 10 years of plastic surgery experience, including five working in her own Powell, OH private practice, Dr. Grawe has performed more than 1,000 surgeries, including hundreds of breast reconstructions, augmentations, lifts and nipple reconstructions.



"The number of women undergoing immediate reconstruction following mastectomy has been increasing at an average of five percent per year since the late nineties. About a third of women receive new breasts immediately to improve their self-image and start the healing process. Implants are an increasingly popular trend for women recovering from cancer in the Midwest, in particular. Excellent results, improved techniques, new types of implants and expanded insurance coverage have all made breast reconstruction a more viable option for our patients."



Individual results vary, but generally a breast reconstruction procedure takes about two to three hours done under general anesthesia. Pain medication is administered at the hospital and prescribed for the first few weeks following surgery. Patients can shower after 48 hours and walk around immediately. For the first few weeks, they should not lift anything heavier than a gallon of milk, but may return to driving and work after the prescription pain medication is finished – usually within a week or two.



Dr. Grawe and the ROXY Plastic Surgery staff are passionate about improving the lives of women and are fully committed to the complete satisfaction of each patient. Women recently diagnosed with breast cancer are invited to visit ROXY Plastic Surgery to find support and discuss all their options for recovery in a private consultation with Ohio's leading breast surgeon.



