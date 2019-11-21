Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2019 --Since when does a woman's age corral the nubile? So says physician and author, Dr. KaNisha Hall in her upcoming book aptly titled, "Sex After…A Woman's Guide To Empowerment And Enhanced Sexual Experiences In The Evolution Of Life". Born in the trenches of her practice, it became evident to her that women who enjoyed loving relationships had better health outcomes, prognosis, and pain control. The data could not lie. Thus, the findings took shape in a new book equipped with the author's genteel yet direct message; self-care in all forms, done with an intentional mindset that brings value to the fore, pays monumental dividends. Come February 2020, Dr. Hall's assertions will pull focus to the intersecting dynamics of biology and sexuality in a book slated to be the rallying force behind comprehensive healthy living.



"We, as women, must learn and accept that we cannot pour from an empty cup. The way to be better moms, partners, friends, and professionals is to put in the time and work into becoming better women. My book pays homage to womanhood and acknowledges the importance of women's health. Every chapter addresses the many stations most women find themselves in throughout a lifespan that may present roadblocks to their satisfaction. Ultimately, this book will help women feel accepted and thrive," said Dr. Hall.



For more information, visit http://www.drkanisha.com.



About Dr. KaNisha Hall

Dr. KaNisha is an anesthesiologist, author, counselor, and keynote speaker who promotes physical, mental, spiritual, and sexual wellness.



Contact:

Dr. KaNisha Hall

contact@drkanisha.com

202-709-9822



Website:

http://www.drkanisha.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/IamDrKanisha/

https://twitter.com/drkanisha

http://Instagram.com/drkanisha