Dr. Ken LeBlanc Uses Porcelain for Crowns, Bridges and Veneers

Large fillings of amalgam (silver fillings) were neither attractive nor especially healthy for a tooth back in the day. Each time that decay was found in the same tooth, the filling was drilled out and a bigger filling took its place. "When the fillings get larger, the teeth get weaker. Eventually, when half of the tooth has been filled in that manner, and another restoration is necessary, it's time to get a crown," remarks Dr. LeBlanc.



Porcelain crowns are perfect to use where an old silver filling has used up its shelf life. What will happen is the tooth starts to break away from the filling and that's when a crown is required. Dr. LeBlanc uses metal-free crowns so there is no ugly metallic line on the edge of the crown. Dr. LeBlanc emphasizes, "At our dental practice we use durable, esthetic, natural looking materials that appear exactly like your own teeth."



A patient who has a missing tooth or a couple of missing teeth will be excited to hear that those gaps can be easily replaced with a fixed porcelain bridge. The porcelain can be sculpted to duplicate the look of natural tooth enamel. Bridges are semi-permanent, but are long-lasting and strong.



Porcelain veneers are wafer-thin shells of porcelain that are bonded onto the front side of teeth. The primary purpose for placing veneers is to improve the appearance of teeth. If an individual has dental problems such as teeth that are discolored, worn, chipped or misshapen, or are slightly misaligned, dental veneers are the solution for such issues. Deep, tetracycline stains can also be removed from a smile with this procedure. Dr. LeBlanc can also use veneers to close large gaps between teeth for a flawless smile.



A proud native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Dr. Ken LeBlanc draws on his 37+ years of dental experience to craft impeccable smiles for his patients. Dr. Leblanc sees himself not only as a highly trained dentist, but as an artist, creating beautiful smiles on the living canvasses of his patient's lives.



