Gosford, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2013 --Dr Ken Wong from Central Coast Surgery Performs His 150th Gastric Sleeves Surgery for Weight Loss



Dr Ken Wong from Central Coast Surgery has performed his 150th gastric sleeve surgery for patients who want to lose weight. People whose ages range from 18-72 have undergone the surgery and started losing weight, ranging from between 10kg to 100kg.



Due to these gastric sleeves surgical procedures being successful, good weight loss results have been recorded. Specialists from the clinic are trained well in their field and make sure that every patient gets the best possible result from their surgery.



Dr. Ken Wong, the expert behind the 150 gastric sleeve surgeries that the clinic has performed, has made it his mission to provide only top of the line service for patients. From the very first surgery done to its 150th there have been no major complications such as leaks or bleeding recorded from patients. After the success of the first 150 surgeries, the clinic is now looking forward performing the next 100 gastric sleeve surgeries.



The average time of operation for each sleeve gastrectomy was around 90 minutes, with an average hospital stay of just two nights. Patients generally only need to take one week off to have the procedure and then they can get back to work.



Patients of Central Coast Surgery have travelled from Sydney, Newcastle, Queensland, Wagga Wagga and Canberra just to get the surgery and Dr. Wong along with the entire team of specialists is able to provide what their patients need. Dr Ken Wong also performs lab banding or gastric band procedures with a major focus on gastro-intestinal keyhole surgery.



For more information about the weight loss surgeries offered by Dr. Wong, go to http://www.centralcoastsurgery.com.au. Those who want to set an appointment please call (02) 4323 7000 or fax them at (02) 4323 9109. For emergency calls, dial (02) 4320 2111 and talk to a representative of the Emergency Department.