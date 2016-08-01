Dr. Kevin Schmidt Offers One-Appointment Crowns for Ann Arbor Dental Patients with Latest Technology

Ann Arbor, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Dr. Kevin Schmidt, dentist in Ann Arbor, Michigan is offering patients the latest technology to give them more convenience and better oral health. With CEREC technology Dr. Schmidt has incorporated in his office, he is able to offer high quality ceramic crowns for patients in just one office visit. This technology eliminates the need for patients to schedule two or more office visits for crowns that are traditionally needed with standard fabrication practices. CEREC is some of the latest technology available in the dental industry that uses CAD/CAM technology to digitally design and fabricate ceramic restorations.



When a tooth is decayed or injured in a way that it affects the viable, living tissue in its center, a root canal and crown is often needed to restore the tooth and preserve its structure in the mouth. Traditionally, the process for receiving a crown involves at least two office visits, the first for taking impressions of the patient's teeth to fabricate a mold needed for the crown to be fabricated, and the second visit one to two weeks later to actually cement the crown once it has been fabricated. In some instances, patients are required to make an additional visit if the fabricated crown does not fit properly the first time. With CEREC technology, Dr. Schmidt dramatically improves the convenience of this procedure by providing crowns in just one appointment that takes only 2-3 hours.



With this process, patients do not need to take as much time out of their work and daily schedule for office visits, and also do not have to wear a temporary crown in between their two initial visits when the permanent crown is being fabricated. Additionally, patients do not have to hassle with messy impression material since the CEREC machine takes digital impressions of the patient's tooth.



Patients requiring a crown at Dr. Schmidt's office first have these digital images taken of their tooth and the damaged tooth is prepared as the in-office machine fabricates their new restoration. The CEREC machine uses high powered water and lasers to precisely mill the patient's new crown from a small ceramic block. This crown is fabricated to the exact measurements that were determined with the digital images. Once the crown is completed, it is immediately placed and cemented in the patient's mouth so they can return home the same day with a new, durable, and long-lasting restoration.



Dr. Schmidt has been a member of the dental profession since 1985. He completed his DDS degree at the University of Michigan and since then has regularly attended continuing education courses to stay current with the latest trends, methods, procedures, and technology in the dental field.



