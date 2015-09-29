Dr. Lee Phelps, Chiropractor in North Seattle Offers Chiropractic Care for Children

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Dr. Lee Phelps of Abrams Chiropractic in North Seattle is helping young patients feel and perform their best with pediatric chiropractic services. While many people assume that chiropractors only treat adults, children can also greatly benefit from chiropractic services. Not only can chiropractic services help ensure that children grow and develop properly despite the injuries of childhood, but it can also help treat other childhood conditions.



From the moment a child enters the world through birth, their skeletal structure endures a considerable amount of trauma as they later learn to walk, participate in sports, and participate in normal childhood explorative activities. Although these injuries like falls, tweaks, or sprains may seem minor, they can have an impact on how the child's muscular and skeletal system continues to grow and develop. With pediatric chiropractic services, Dr. Phelps is able to ensure proper alignment that will give children the best potential for optimal health, growth, and development.



Ensuring proper alignment for children is helpful for treating back and neck pain, but it has also shown to be helpful in treating other childhood conditions such as chronic ear infections, colic, asthma, bedwetting, and even difficulty nursing.



Dr. Phelps provides pediatric chiropractic care for children of all ages, even for those as young as newborn. He is specially trained to provide pediatric chiropractic services and uses extra gentle pressure to adjust newborns, infants, and children properly. Each child is provided with a unique treatment plan that addresses their individual needs and concerns, providing them with the best potential for optimal health.



Young patients who are already seeing a pediatrician can still benefit from pediatric chiropractic services, as much of what Dr. Phelps offers is preventative wellness care that takes a proactive approach to wellness for the child.



About Abrams Chiropractic

For more than three decades, Abrams Chiropractic has been a trusted source of health, wellness, and chiropractic services for residents in the North Seattle area. Dr. Lee Phelps has been acting as the practice supervisor and lead doctor since Dr. Abrams, the founder of the practice, retired in 2011. Dr. Phelps has more than 20 years of experience as a chiropractor and strives to stay up-to-date with the latest trends, tools, and research in the industry.



To learn more about Dr. Lee Phelps, Abrams Chiropractic, and the chiropractic services they offer for children, please visit please visit www.abramschiropractic.com.