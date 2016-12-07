Dr. Lee Uses the NTI Tension Suppression System to Relieve Severe Headache Pain

Medfield, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --The NTI Tension Suppression System is a small removable plastic resin device which is worn over the front teeth at night to prevent contact of the canine teeth and molars. "The NTI works by reducing the force of the clenching. By minimizing the source of the pain, relief is usually seen within a few days," remarks Dr. Lee.



The NTI can offer relief to patients who suffer from tension and migraine headaches, TMJS, or bruxism. The NTI is fitted by Dr. Jennifer Lee who is trained in the technique to customize the device to fit a patient's mouth.



Intense throbbing or a pulsing sensation in one area of the head and commonly accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound are common symptoms of a migraine headache. Migraine attacks can cause significant pain for hours to days and be so severe that the sufferer can only think about finding a dark, quiet place to lie down.



"If medication hasn't worked for you in the past, talk to me about trying a different approach such as an NTI TSS," remarks Dr. Lee. Tension headaches are usually felt on the sides of your head as pain or pressure or as tightness around your forehead.



