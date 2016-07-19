Dr. Luke Dalzell Provides Treatment for Traumatic Tooth Injuries as Experienced Raleigh Endodontist

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --Dr. Luke Dalzell, endodontist in Raleigh, NC offers specialized procedures that are helping patients salvage their natural teeth even after experiencing traumatic injuries. As an experienced endodontist, Dr. Dalzell is specially trained to treat dislodged teeth, avulsed teeth, and can also provide apexogenesis and apexification procedures for children. He encourages any patient who has experienced a traumatic tooth injury to seek treatment immediately in order to have the most potential for saving their natural tooth.



Dislodged teeth are a common result of injuries due to sports or other physical activity that can cause the teeth to become loose or pushed back into their sockets. Without proper treatment, the tooth can become infected and can also lead to the infection of the root and surrounding gum tissue. To treat the injured tooth, Dr. Dalzell stabilizes the tooth and provides root canal treatment, followed by a medication of calcium hydroxide that is placed inside the tooth to eliminate any existing infection. The tooth root then filled so it can healthy and stable in the patient's mouth.



Avulsed teeth, commonly referred to as "knocked out" teeth, are another common dental injury that comes as a result of sports, physical activity, or other accidents. When a tooth is completely avulsed from its socket, it's important that patients keep the tooth moist in order to keep its living tissues viable. Dr. Dalzell suggests putting the tooth in a glass of milk or water with a pinch of salt, or if possible, placing it back in the socket. Once the patient can receive immediate treatment, Dr. Dalzell will typically start root canal treatment depending on the stage of the tooth's root development.



Children who receive traumatic injuries to their immature teeth may need more specialized procedures like an apexogenesis or apexifaction in order to save it. Dr. Dalzell can provide an apexogenesis to encourage the root of the injured tooth to continue to develop after the damaged pulp is healed with the use of medication on the soft tissue. The apexification procedure also involves medication, placing it in the root of the tooth to help hard tissue to form.



About Dr. Luke Dalzell

Dr. Dalzell has been a member of the dental profession for more than a decade and has been practicing as an endodontist since 2012. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry and has also completed advanced dental training through the U.S. Army Health Professional Scholarship, serving for 13 years in the armed forces. Dr. Dalzell is a member of the ADA, the North Carolina Dental Society, the American Association of Endodontists, and is also a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry.



To learn more about Dr. Luke Dalzell and the treatments he offers for patients who have experienced traumatic tooth injuries, please visit www.raleighendodontics.com.