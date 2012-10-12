Dr. Madeline Ann Lewis Selected as a "Top-Idea Maven" by the Woman's Advantage

Capitol Heights, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2012 --Dr. Madeline Ann Lewis, President/CEO of the Deline Institute for Professional Development was selected from over 5,000 submissions to be featured in The 2013 Woman’s Advantage Shared Wisdom Calendar. The calendar provides advice for women business owners from influential women leaders across the US and around the world.



Mary Cantando, Growth Expert of The Woman’s Advantage, today announced that Dr. Lewis’ advice has been included in the calendar which will be released on October 15.



“Dr. Madeline Ann Lewis’ quote was selected because it was powerful yet easy to understand. Her idea is relevant to almost every woman in business today.” says Cantando. “Women business owners and those who dream of starting a business will learn so much from the advice provided by Dr. Lewis and the other successful women quoted in the calendar.”



The Woman’s Advantage 2013 Calendar provides sound bites of advice on key business issues including: organization, promotion, sales, and human resources.



About Dr. Madeline Ann Lewis:

Dr. Madeline Ann Lewis is a recognized expert in the personal and professional development arena. She is a consultant, career strategist, trainer, speaker, and the author of Finding Your Best Inside: How to Become the Person You Are Meant to Be and Playing from the Blue Tee: Women in the Federal Government. Dr. Lewis believes in strategic partnerships, supporting minority and women-owned businesses and in the delivery of outstanding quality, both personally and professionally. She provides keynotes, conducts workshops and seminars geared for women who want to advance in their professional careers or start a business.



About Mary Cantando:

Mary Cantando is a nationally-recognized expert on women business owners. She is the developer of the successful Woman’s Advantage line of products, geared specifically to women entrepreneurs. A member of the National Speakers’ Association, Cantando provides keynotes and workshops for women who want to grow their businesses.



About The Woman’s Advantage:

The Woman’s Advantage is a line of information products, including books, workbooks, audio CDs, and calendars designed exclusively for successful women business owners. For more information, call 919-841-0401 or visit http://www.WomansAdvantage.biz



News Facts:

- Dr. Madeline Ann Lewis was selected as a “Top-Idea Maven” by The Woman’s Advantage. Her quote appears in the 2013 Woman’s Advantage Calendar.

- The Woman’s Advantage Calendar provides daily advice on key business issues including: organization, promotion, sales, and human resources.



Keywords:

Dr. Madeline Ann Lewis, Deline Institute for Professional Development, Women Business Owners, Woman Business Owner, Women Entrepreneurs, The Woman’s Advantage, Entrepreneurs, Mary Cantando, The Woman’s Advantage Shared Wisdom Calendar