Dr. Madeson Basie, Dentist in Vancouver, BC Encourages Regular Treatment and Proper Hygiene for the Prevention of Gum Disease and Tooth Loss

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Recent studies show that as many as 80% of adults have some form of gum disease, often referred to in its beginning stages as gingivitis. While many people view brushing their teeth as the most important activity for the prevention of decay, flossing is equally important for preserving the tooth's position in the mouth and gum tissue. Dr. Madeson Basie is encouraging his Vancouver patients to seek regular treatment and practice proper hygiene habits to keep their gums healthy, and ultimately keep their teeth into their elderly years.



Gum disease is one of the leading causes of tooth loss, however, because it is a painless disease, many patients do not realize how severe their condition is and how it is really affecting their health. Gum disease, or periodontal disease, is caused by bacteria that constantly forms on the teeth but continues to grow when patients fail to brush and floss regularly.



Beginning signs of gum disease or gingivitis include gums that bleed easily, red, swollen, or tender gums, persistent bad breath, or gums that have pulled away from the teeth. Those with poor oral hygiene, those who smoke, are pregnant, or who have diabetes are more at risk of developing gum disease.



In its earlier stages, gum disease is completely reversible with proper care and treatment. However, advanced gum disease, or periodontitis, can lead to the loss of tissue and bone that supports the teeth, which can cause the teeth to become loose and to even fall out. Periodontitis can be treated with non-surgical and surgical treatments; however, its effects are not always reversible and can have severely adverse consequences for overall health.



Dr. Basie encourages all of his patients to simply get into the habit of flossing daily, and recommends it as the best way to prevent any sort of gum disease from occurring. If patients already notice signs or symptoms of gum disease, they should see a dentist for proper diagnosis, start proper hygiene habits, and seek out proper treatment if necessary. In most cases of mild gum disease, patients can reverse symptoms completely with proper hygiene. Attending regular dental visits can also ensure that no areas of the mouth are going unchecked.



About Dr. Madeson Basie

Dr. Basie has been practicing as a dental professional in the Vancouver area for more than three decades. He is renowned in the industry for his emphasis on holistic dental practices and his experience in safe silver-mercury removal, the treatment of sleep disturbances, jaw joint problems, and more.



For more information about Dr. Madeson Basie and the treatments he offers patients in Vancouver for gingivitis and gum disease, please visit www.dentistry2wellness.com