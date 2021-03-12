Dr. Marc Harrison, Intermountain Healthcare, Named a CEO of the Year by Utah Business Magazine

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2021 --Utah Business magazine has named Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, as one of their Chief Executive Officers of the Year for 2021.



The annual awards by the magazine honors chief executives who have had a major impact on their organizations and communities in Utah.



During the past year, Dr. Harrison and his team at Intermountain helped lead collaborations with other health systems, public health agencies, and other health organizations throughout Utah to keep residents safe and informed about the COVID-19 pandemic and prevention practices.



"Dr. Harrison's innovative leadership and clear vision are the driving factors that helped prepare Intermountain to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in our communities," said Gail Miller, chair of Intermountain Healthcare's Board of Trustees. "Dr. Harrison and Intermountain will continue to be national health leaders well into the future and I'm pleased that he is being recognized by Utah Business Magazine as one of their CEO's of the year."



Dr. Harrison was named president and CEO of Intermountain in October of 2016. Since then, he has helped transform the health system into a global leader of value-based care, which measures success by a patient's health outcome and not by the number of services provided.



Value-based care has been vital in reducing the growing costs of medical care while finding innovative ways to help people live the healthiest lives possible.



During his interview with the magazine, Dr. Harrison was quick to give credit to his team and caregivers at Intermountain for the incredible challenges they helped tackle during the pandemic.



"We're a not-for-profit organization, which means we answer to our community and the people we serve as opposed to having shareholders," said Dr. Harrison. "We think that gives us a leg up in healthcare because it frees us to always focus on doing the right thing for our patients without reservation. As a mission-driven organization, we aim to serve."



With the lessons learned during the pandemic, Dr. Harrison and Intermountain are looking at new ways to expand healthcare services to more people using tools like telehealth.



Utah Business magazine will celebrate all this year's honorees during a luncheon on March 25th.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system based in Salt Lake City. Recognized for its excellent clinical care and low costs, Intermountain strives to help people live the healthiest lives possible.