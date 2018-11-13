Dr Martha Grout Publishes a Book "Alphabet of Good Health"

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --Martha M. Grout, M.D., M.D.(H), brings a diverse and rich background of training and experience to her profession of healing. Having earned her A.B. degree from Radcliffe College (Harvard University), she went on to earn an M.D. from the Medical College of Pennsylvania with a specialization in emergency medicine.



Her Scottsdale integrative medical center is dedicated to the natural treatment of cancer, Lyme disease, diabesity (cardiometabolic), irritable bowel and other chronic diseases. She has done an extensive study in acupuncture, functional medicine, Lyme disease, environmental medicine, insulin-potentiated therapy for low dose cancer treatment among other modalities for healing and, in addition, has traveled to China and Mongolia to further her knowledge of Eastern medical practices.



The Arizona Center for Advanced Medicine endeavors to treat the whole person — body, mind and spirit — and in searching for the root cause to a patient's symptoms. The Center continues successfully to serve patients from the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Dr. Grout is the author of numerous articles in various medical journals as well as a co-author of the award-winning book An Alphabet of Good Health in a Sick World (2010).



As she states on her website: "American mainstream medicine is wonderful in acute emergency situations, but for chronic diseases brought on by genetics, diet and lifestyle, allopathic medicine is not much help. I do not see that pharmaceutical medicine helps people heal from chronic illness".



