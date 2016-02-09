Dr. Michael Crist in Houston, TX Now Offering Free Initial Orthodontic Exam and Special Discount for New Patients

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --Dr. Michael Crist, Houston dentist specializing in orthodontics and pediatric dentistry recently announced the latest special offered at his practice for new orthodontic patients. For a limited time, Dr. Crist and his staff are offering a free initial orthodontic exam for patients, which is typically valued at $259.00. During this exam, Dr. Crist will evaluate if patients are good candidates for orthodontic treatment and which method of treatment would provide the best outcome for their smiles. If patients opt to begin orthodontic treatment the same day as their exam, the initial records fee of $129.00 will be waived.



As an experienced orthodontic specialist, Dr. Crist offers a variety of different orthodontic treatments in order to cater to the specific needs of his patients. He offers traditional braces along with clear braces, as well as retainers and Invisalign clear aligners. While each method is designed to give patients optimal results, Dr. Crist will recommend one particular method above another depending on the complexity of the patient's unique case.



Traditional braces are still considered to be the most effective method for correcting severe orthodontic misalignment and bite issues. This involves metal brackets and wires that are adjusted every few weeks as they gradually shift the teeth into alignment. Clear braces are most similar to traditional metal braces, however, the brackets are clear and much less noticeable than their traditional metal counterparts.



Invisalign clear aligners are becoming a popular orthodontic solution for those who only have mild to moderate cases of misalignment or bite issues. Teens and adults especially like Invisalign due to the lifestyle flexibility it offers since the aligners are completely removable and typically result in much less pain and discomfort than traditional braces. Retainers are also an effective removable solution for mild orthodontic issues and are also preferred for helping keep teeth in position once orthodontic treatment has been completed.



About Dr. Michael Crist

Dr. Crist is one of very few dental professionals in the Houston area who specializes in both orthodontics and pediatric dentistry. He has been a member of the dental profession for more than 30 years and is one of the most experienced in the Northwest Houston area. He completed his DDS degree at the University of Texas and received additional orthodontic and pediatric training at the University of Southern California.



