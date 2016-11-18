Dr. Michael J. Wei, NYC Dentist, Completes Smile Design Course

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2016 --Dr. Michael J. Wei, Manhattan Cosmetic Dentist in New York City, received a certificate of completion for "Mastering Minimally Invasive Smile Design" course from DenMat Education. This two-day, hands-on course, held in Burlington, Massachusetts, featured esthetic dentistry techniques that help improve the appearance of the teeth. The course focused on peers teaching peers about best practices for the minimally invasive techniques they have developed and mastered in cosmetic dentistry.



Hands-on training with different veneer case types and small equipment and material demonstration was one of the main learning objectives. Processes to minimize patient chair time, strategies for reducing case complexity, and shared approaches for building a successful esthetic-oriented dental practice were also covered.



"I am extremely impressed with the amount of information and the knowledge that was shared during the course," stated Dr. Michael Wei. "My mission is to provide the best dental and cosmetic dentistry services available in New York City. Having healthy teeth and a beautiful smile affects self-esteem and mental health. By keeping abreast of the latest cosmetic dental techniques and equipment, we are able to restore, enhance, and create naturally-beautiful smiles that help people feel good about themselves."



Dr. Wei has been serving patients for more than 15 years. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the New York State Dental Association, and the New York Council Dental Society. In 2002, Dr. Wei opened first private dental office. In 2007, he moved his practice to Midtown Manhattan in order to offer more patient's access to a safe, pain-free and stress-free dental experience.



Dr. Wei provides cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry solutions for the best smile possible. This prestigious awards recognizes the work Dr. Wei does each day to bring a smile to every one of his patients, and he is well known for providing the following exceptional services:



- Porcelain Veneers and Lumineers

- Dental Implants

- Teeth Whitening

- Porcelain Dental Crowns

- Invisalign Braces

- Smile Makeovers



About Dr. Michael J. Wei, DDS

Dr. Wei completed his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Psychology. Dr. Wei went on to complete his Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from New York University College of Dentistry. He holds dual certificates in Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) from the Columbia University School of Oral and Dental Surgery, and he also completed a fellowship at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Wei continued his education with several postgraduate courses in restorative and cosmetic dentistry and he is an Invisalign certified dentist and a Lumineers certified dentist. He continues to pursue advanced dental education and has completed training at top cosmetic dental institutes including the Las Vegas Institute and The Rosenthal Institute for Aesthetic Dentistry in New York.



For more information about the cosmetic dentistry and dental services provides by Dr. Michael J. Wei, call 212-982-4080 or visit Dr. Wei online at http://www.MyManhattanCosmeticDentist.com/.