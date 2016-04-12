Dr. Michael J. Wei, NYC Dentist, Receives America's Top Dentist for 2016 Award

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Dr. Michael J. Wei, Manhattan Cosmetic Dentist in New York City, has been named America's Top Dentist for 2016 by the Consumers' Research Council of America. This distinct honor was awarded to Dr. Wei for providing outstanding dentistry, dedication and commitment to his dental patients. This year marks the 11th time that Dr. Wei has been awarded the title of America's Top Dentist.



A point value based system is used to award points for education, training, number of years in practice, board certifications, and affiliations with professional associations. In order to qualify, a dentist must reach a certain amount of points before he or she can be awarded the honor of Top Dentist. The Consumers' Research Council provides consumers with information guides for professional services throughout the United States. Choosing a dentist can be difficult and their goal is to educate patients while helping them to choose a well-qualified dentist.



"I am honored to receive America's Top Dentist for 2016 for the 11th year in a row," stated Dr. Michael Wei. "My mission is to provide the best dental and cosmetic dentistry services available in New York City. Life is better with healthy teeth and a beautiful smile. By using the latest dental techniques and equipment, we are able to restore, enhance, and create naturally-beautiful smiles."



Dr. Wei has been serving patients for more than 15 years. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the New York State Dental Association, and the New York Council Dental Society. In 2002, Dr. Wei opened first private dental office. In 2007, he moved his practice to Midtown Manhattan in order to offer more patient's access to a safe, pain-free and stress-free dental experience.



Dr. Wei provides cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry solutions for the best smile possible. This prestigious awards recognizes the work Dr. Wei does each day to bring a smile to every one of his patients, and he is well known for providing the following exceptional services:



- Porcelain Veneers and Lumineers

- Dental Implants

- Teeth Whitening

- Porcelain Dental Crowns

- Invisalign Braces

- Smile Makeovers



About Dr. Michael J. Wei, DDS

Dr. Wei completed his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Psychology. Dr. Wei went on to complete his Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from New York University College of Dentistry. He holds dual certificates in Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) from the Columbia University School of Oral and Dental Surgery, and he also completed a fellowship at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Wei continued his education with several postgraduate courses in restorative and cosmetic dentistry and he is an Invisalign certified dentist and a Lumineers certified dentist. He continues to pursue advanced dental education and has completed training at top cosmetic dental institutes including the Las Vegas Institute and The Rosenthal Institute for Aesthetic Dentistry in New York.



For more information about the cosmetic dentistry and dental services provides by Dr. Michael J. Wei, call (212) 982-4080 or visit Dr. Wei online at http://www.MyManhattanCosmeticDentist.com/.