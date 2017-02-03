Dr. Michael J. Wei, NYC Dentist, Receives New York Top Dentist for 2017 Award

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2017 --Dr. Michael J. Wei, Manhattan Cosmetic Dentist in New York City, has been named New York Top Dentist for 2017. The merit-based award is given by the Top Dentists Division of USA Top Docs.



"I'm honored to receive the New York Top Dentist 2017 award because it means that I am recognized for delivering outstanding quality dentistry and care for my patients," stated Dr. Wei. "I am committed to providing excellence and to improving the health of my patients without compromise. I work hard and do my best because my patients deserve the best."



In order to be awarded a Top Doc honor, each applicant undergoes a rigorous review process that includes completing a comprehensive qualification questionnaire and an in-depth screening process. Peer to peer selection is not used. Instead each dentist featured earns their approval based on merit.



Dr. Wei provides cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry solutions in Manhattan for the most natural looking and perfect smile possible. "My mission is to create naturally beautiful smiles, while enhancing a patient's overall well-being, by using the latest dental technologies, and suggesting a dental diagnosis that makes sense for each individual patient," says Dr. Wei.



Dr. Wei has been serving patients for more than 15 years. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the New York State Dental Association, and the New York Council Dental Society. In 2002, Dr. Wei opened first private dental office. In 2007, he moved his practice to Midtown Manhattan in order to offer more patients access to a safe, pain-free and stress-free dental experience.



"My goal is to provide top quality dentistry, in a friendly and comfortable environment, so that everyone can have healthy teeth and gums for a lifetime," added Dr. Wei.



About Dr. Michael J. Wei, DDS

Dr. Wei completed his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Psychology. Dr. Wei went on to complete his Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from New York University College of Dentistry. He holds dual certificates in Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) from the Columbia University School of Oral and Dental Surgery, and he also completed a fellowship at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Wei continued his education with several postgraduate courses in restorative and cosmetic dentistry and he is an Invisalign certified dentist and a Lumineers certified dentist. He continues to pursue advanced dental education and has completed training at top cosmetic dental institutes including the Las Vegas Institute and The Rosenthal Institute for Aesthetic Dentistry in New York.



For more information about the cosmetic dentistry and dental services provides by Dr. Michael J. Wei, call 212-982-4080 or visit Dr. Wei online at http://www.MyManhattanCosmeticDentist.com/.