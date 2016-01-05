Dr. Michael Kudlas, Chiropractor in Kalamazoo, MI Emphasizes the Importance of Regular Exercise for Metabolic Health

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2016 --Dr. Michael Kudlas of Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic is emphasizing the importance of regular exercise habits for his patients and the vital role it plays in maintaining metabolic health. As part of their commitment to patient wellness, Dr. Kudlas and his team assist patients in creating and maintaining exercise programs that help them reach their goals for optimal health.



Many are not aware of the serious adverse health effects that can result from a lack of regular exercise. Similar to how a driver on the highway who's constantly riding the brakes can potentially cause serious traffic accidents, the lack of regular exercise can have the same effect on the body's metabolism. A constant slowing down of the metabolism due to lack of exercise dulls reflexes, causes fat cells to accumulate, and deteriorates an overall sense of awareness.



At Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic, Dr. Kudlas and his team focus on treating the entire patient rather than just their symptoms. Consulting patients about proper exercise habits and/or corrective exercises for their symptoms is just one of the many ways they help their patients achieve and maintain whole body wellness. Patients who implement these exercise programs usually begin to see improvements in 4-6 weeks that include improved restful sleep, increased focus and mental performance, increased creative abilities, and of course, an improvement in the body's lean muscle mass.



When a new, consistent exercise program is combined with the chiropractic care offered at Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic, patients generally experience a drastic improvement in their wellness and a decrease in their symptoms. Dr. Kudlas has many years of training and experience in chiropractic adjustments and is able to help patients achieve proper alignment of their skeletal system so that other body systems, muscles, and nerves can perform as they are meant to.



In addition to traditional chiropractic care and exercise counseling, Dr. Kudlas and his staff also offer nutritional assessments and lifestyle advice to further help their patients achieve optimal health.



About Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic

Dr. Kudlas is known as one of the most experienced chiropractic physicians in the Kalamazoo, MI area. In addition to his Doctor of Chiropractic degree, Dr. Kudlas has also earned three additional masters degrees along with post-doctoral education and certification in a myriad of chiropractic sub-specialties. His dedication to education shows in his commitment to helping patients learn about their health and symptoms in addition to treating them.



To learn more about Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic and the exercise consultations Dr. Kudlas and his staff provide for patients, please visit www.KCCHealth.net.