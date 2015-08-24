Dr. Michael Kudlas, Chiropractor in Kalamazoo, MI Offers Effective Treatment for Tennis Elbow

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2015 --Athletes who are passionate about the sports they play often find themselves inhibited by injuries or ailments caused by the very sport they play so frequently. Such is the case with tennis players and tennis elbow. Approximately 5 percent of tennis players suffer from tennis elbow at some point in their lives, which results from the repetitive use of the forearm extensor muscle. Dr. Michael Kudlas of Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic is helping tennis players effectively find relief from tennis elbow through chiropractic and physical therapy treatments.



Athletes with tennis elbow usually experience pain that occurs in the outer elbow and extends into their forearm and wrist. But in addition to this pain affecting their tennis game, it may also interfere with everyday movements like holding a coffee cup, shaking hands, or even turning a door knob. Diagnosing tennis elbow can be as simple as analyzing symptoms, but can also involve the use of X-rays or MRIs.



To treat those with tennis elbow, Dr. Kudlas first determines if a misalignment of the spine, neck, or shoulders might be causing overcompensation of the joints and tendons in the elbows and wrists. In some cases, a basic chiropractic adjustment may be the solution to stopping the pain that the patient is experiencing. Resting the elbow, applying ice, and taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications are recommended after treatment, and more severe cases of tennis elbow may also require a physical therapy treatment plan. Dr. Kudlas can provide patients with daily stretches and exercises that can be completed to gradually start to heal the tendons, muscles, and joints over time, so patients can go back to playing tennis without pain.



Contrary to the name, tennis elbow can also affect those who don't even play the sport at all. It can occur with those who have occupations or participate in activities with repetitive use of the forearm extensor muscle, such as painting, butchering, computer use, fishing, and playing certain musical instruments. No matter the specific cause, however, Dr. Kudlas is experienced enough to create a custom treatment plan for each patient to get them back on the path of being pain-free.



In addition to treating tennis elbow, Dr. Kudlas and his professional staff offer a variety of other chiropractic services, along with lifestyle advice, nutritional assessments, spinal and postural screenings, and corrective exercises.



About Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic

Dr. Kudlas is a native of Detroit, MI and is a seasoned professional in the chiropractic field. Prior to attending Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic in South Carolina, Dr. Kudlas completed a 10-year career as a teacher in the Detroit Public School System. During his time as a chiropractic professional, Dr. Kudlas has received numerous awards and accolades for his expertise and accomplishments.



