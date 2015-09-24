Dr. Michael Menachof, Facial Plastic Surgeon in Denver, CO Dispels Common Myths About Face Lifts

Greenwood Village, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --Dr. Michael Menachof, Greenwood Village facial plastic surgeon at The Center for Aesthetic Facial Surgery is educating his patients and the community about facelifts, dispelling many of the common myths and misconceptions that are often circulated about the procedure. Many of these misconceptions stem from older, outdated methods of facial plastic surgery that have since been tested and improved to provide patients with optimal results.



The old technique for face lift operations simply pulled the skin of the face and neck upwards, often resulting in a look that seems stretched or wind-blown. Unfortunately, these results were most often temporary at best, since the skin would eventually stretch back to a point where the results of the procedure were unnoticeable.



Today, however, the updated facelift procedure instead involves moving the muscle and tissues beneath the skin, and as a result, improving the look of the skin in a natural way. This procedure reverses what age and gravity has done to the face in the form of a sagging or falling appearance. With the modern facelift procedure, Dr. Menachof can achieve a number of different results, including a redefined jawlines, restoration of full cheeks, a smoother, more slender neck, the softening of the nasolabial folds, and a more youthful appearance of the lower eyelids.



Contrary to what many people think, the incisions required for a facelift procedure are nearly invisible once healed. These incisions are made in the hairline and around the ears, and are difficult to see after several weeks post-surgery. Dr. Menachof works with patients individually to determine the type of results they want to see from the procedure, since some patients prefer a more natural look while others want a more dramatic change.



Along with a facelift procedure, patients often opt to combine multiple procedures such as a rhinoplasty to get a fully improved look. Additionally, patients can amplify the effects of facelift surgery with laser skin resurfacing for an even more youthful result.



About Dr. Menachof

Dr. Menachof has more than 20 years of experience as a facial plastic surgeon, well known as one of the top facelift surgeons in Denver. He has been trained by nationally renowned facial surgeons and has been board certified since 1992. Due to his expertise in the industry, Dr. Menachof has been featured on numerous TV newscasts, has been published in both medical and non-medical journals, and has received many awards for his work as a facial plastic surgeon.



To learn more about Dr. Michael Menachof and the face lift procedures he offers patients who are seeking a more youthful, defined facial appearance, please visit www.thefaceexperts.com