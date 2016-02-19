Dr. Michael Meshnick Helps Wappingers Falls, NY Dental Patients Get Confident Smiles with Comprehensive Cosmetic Services

Wappingers Falls, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --Dr. Michael Meshnick, general and cosmetic dentist in Wappingers Falls, NY, is helping local patients get the beautiful, confident smile they've always wanted with some of the latest cosmetic dental services. Using a custom combination of these cosmetic dental services, Dr. Meshnick can help patients achieve their ideal smile no matter the current state of their oral health.



For patients who have healthy teeth but are unhappy with discoloration, permanent staining, asymmetry, or mild misalignments, Dr. Meshnick can offer porcelain veneers that give patient's smiles a brand new look without the use of orthodontia. Veneers are extremely thin pieces of porcelain that are customized to fit over the patient's teeth to alter their appearance. Dr. Meshnick works with each patient who desires veneers to design a smile that has the exact tooth shape and color shade that the patient prefers.



Patients who are missing one or more permanent teeth can also find a permanent, natural looking solution at Dr. Meshnick's office. With dental implants, Dr. Meshnick is able to give patients a permanent solution for their missing teeth that looks, feels, and functions just like the natural tooth that once took its place. Dental implants involve a surgical procedure where a metal anchor, or screw, is inserted into the jawbone in the void of the missing tooth. Once healed, this anchor is used to support a porcelain crown that together mimics the structure of a natural tooth. Dental implants offer patients much more functionality and a more natural look than other restorative options like bridges, partial dentures, or even full dentures.



Patients looking for a quick and painless way to transform their smile can take advantage of the teeth whitening services Dr. Meshnick and his staff offer. This in-office teeth whitening is significantly more effective than over-the-counter pastes, stripes, or rinses and give patients lasting results for up to five years.



Dr. Meshnick also offers natural-looking restorative treatments with tooth-colored fillings and all ceramic crowns. These options are much preferred by patients to amalgam (metal) fillings or crowns with a metal under layer because they are much more realistic looking.



About Dr. Meshnick

Dr. Michael Meshnick has been treating patients as a dental professional for more than two decades. After receiving his DDS degree from New York University College of Dentistry, Dr. Meshnick served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. He was a staff dentist at Vassar Brothers Hospital for 20 years, maintains membership in the ADA, Dental Society of the State of New York, and has been awarded a Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry.



