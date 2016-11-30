Dr. Michael Montgomery, Dentist in Playa Del Rey, CA Offers Sleep Apnea Education, Treatment for Local Patients

Playa Del Rey, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --Patients in Playa Del Rey and the surrounding Los Angeles area who are struggling with the symptoms and problems of sleep apnea can now find an effective, affordable solution with the help of Dr. Michael Montgomery. Dr. Montgomery helps dental patients find relief from sleep apnea symptoms with the use of oral appliance therapy. With this customized oral device, patients can avoid CPAP machines and enjoy the improved health benefits of reduced sleep apnea symptoms.



Sleep apnea is disorder that involves abnormal pauses of breathing or instances of extremely low breathing while sleeping. They can last for a few seconds or minutes, and can occur several times each hour. Usually they are accompanied with symptoms like snoring, gasping, or choking sounds. There are three different categories of this condition: obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, and complex or mixed sleep apnea. According to the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, obstructive sleep apnea accounts for 84 percent of all sleep apnea and affects approximately 25 million adults in the U.S. When sleep apnea isn't treated properly, the obstruction in oxygen flow can lead to other health problems like stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and more.



With the oral appliance therapy offered by Dr. Michael Montgomery, patients in Playa Del Rey who struggle with sleep apnea don't have to deal with a CPAP machine, the traditional solution for sleep apnea that involves wearing a type of oxygen mask while sleeping. The oral appliances Dr. Montgomery offers are similar to a mouth guard and are custom designed for each patient to support the jaw in the forward position, in a way that maintains an open airway while sleeping. The oral appliances are comfortable to wear and significantly improve the quality of sleep the patient achieves.



Many patients who have sleep apnea don't even realize it. Dr. Montgomery encourages all patients who know they have snoring issues, or who are told by loved ones are gasping or making choking sounds while sleeping, to visit his Playa Del Rey office for a consultation.



About Dr. Michael Montgomery

Dr. Montgomery is one of the leading dental providers in the Los Angeles area. In 2011, he was the winner of the Top Doctor and Dentist in Los Angeles award and his known for his exceptional patient care and clinical expertise. Dr. Montgomery received his dental degree from UCLA and has been practicing in the industry for more than 30 years. He has over 1000 hours of continuing education hours from a variety of different prestigious institutions and has achieved Master status in the Academy of General Dentistry.



To learn more about Dr. Michael Montgomery and the services he offers for the treatment and education of sleep apnea at his Playa Del Rey dental office, please visit www.gr8smiles4life.com.