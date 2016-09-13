Dr. Michael Morrissey, Plastic Surgeon in Plano, TX Offers Mommy Makeover Procedure for Women to Achieve a More Confident Figure

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2016 --Dr. Michael Morrissey is helping women in Plano, Dallas, and Waxahachie, TX feel and look their best after having children with the mommy makeover procedure. After enduring pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding, many mothers are left with a transformed figure and shape that, despite rigorous dieting and exercise, just simply will not return to their pre-pregnancy shape. With the mommy makeover procedure, Dr. Morrissey offers a custom combination of procedures performed during one surgery that dramatically improves their "problem areas" and gives them the look they've always wanted.



While giving birth is an astounding feat and a rewarding experience for mothers, this process often leaves them with irreversible changes to their figure that can leave them feeling insecure, unhappy, or self-conscious about the way they look. The mommy makeover procedure is designed to address some of the most common concerns women have about their bodies after having kids such as unwanted pockets of fat or stretched hanging skin on the lower abdomen, cellulite and deflated or sagging breasts. Because each woman has her own unique concerns about her post-pregnancy shape, Dr. Morrissey works closely with each patient to determine which areas of concern can be addressed with the procedure as well as discussing the optimal results that the patient would like to achieve.



Some of the individual procedures that are offered as part of the mommy makeover include things like a breast lift, breast augmentation or reduction, tummy tuck, and liposuction. Each of these individual procedures is customized using input from the patient and Dr. Morrissey's expertise to restore women's bodies to the youthfulness they had before having children. Because all of these procedures are done in one session, women have the convenience of only one recovery session while having a dramatically transformed figure all at once. Dr. Morrissey's goal is to help mothers feel as beautiful on the outside as they do on the inside.



Dr. Morrissey performs the mommy makeover procedure at his three different Texas locations in Dallas, Waxahachie, and also at his new location in Plano. Women who are interested in a more thorough understanding of all that the mommy makeover entails can take advantage of the free consultations offered by Dr. Morrissey.



About Dr. Michael Morrissey

Dr. Morrissey is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He attended the prestigious Georgetown University School of Medicine for his medical training and served in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation. He has extensive training in aesthetic breast and body contouring.



To learn more about Dallas area plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Morrissey and the mommy makeover procedure he offers for women who want to get their bodies back after having kids, please visit www.DrMorrissey.net.