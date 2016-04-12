Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --DCHN, LLC is pleased to announce that Dr. Mike Sung, PhD, has rejoined its management team as Director of Engineering. In addition, Dr. Sung will also lead the efforts in developing innovative aluminum finishing and hard coat process solutions at its sister company, Sanford Process Company, as Director of Innovations, R&D, and Technical Advancement. During his previous tenure with the company, he developed MICRALOX®, a proprietary anodic coating technology that withstands many disinfecting procedures (e.g. STERRAD, STERIS, high pH, and autoclave), among other highly corrosive environments. He validated the solution for use in medical devices and equipment, and was granted a U.S. patent in his name. In his current role at DCHN, he will lead and supervise the engineering team in leveraging sustainable anodizing solutions to technical challenges presented by its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. He will also provide primary engineering support in developing and improving key finishing and anodizing processes related to coating, printing, and quality control.



Previously, Dr. Sung worked as an Engineering Manager at Flextronics and as a Senior Product Engineer at Oxford Instruments, Waters Corporation, and Millipore. He holds an MS and PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Chicago. Dr. Sung said, "I'm excited to rejoin the Katahdin team and look forward to optimizing anodizing techniques to meet exacting specifications and tolerances."



Tim Cabot, President of DCHN, said, "At DCHN, we nurture a creative culture of breakthrough innovation. In the process, we focus on the research and development of new technologies and capabilities with the technical excellence and creativity that have been the hallmark of our work. We are thrilled to have Mike on board and part of the team again. He will lead our efforts in creating effective solutions to complex manufacturing challenges."



For more information on DCHN and its capabilities, please visit http://www.d-chn.com.



About DCHN, LLC

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot and development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings that meet customers' diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the most complete and newest production lines in the country.



DCHN, LLC recently received the accreditation for ITAR, in addition to its continued accreditation for ISO-13485:2003 and ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution, and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the ongoing investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical device customers by meeting their critical supply and quality needs.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, Boyd Coatings Research, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes, Belts.