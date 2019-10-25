Dr. Natalie Wong Joins the Reclaimability Pain Services Team

Mount Laurel, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2019 --ReclaimAbility Pain Services is excited to announce that Dr. Natalie Wong has joined our practice. Natalie Wong, MD is a board-certified and fellowship-trained physician with several years of professional experience. She specializes in pain management with a focus on spine interventions, joint injections, and peripheral nerve interventions.



Dr. Wong is now seeing patients at both our Mount Laurel and Washington Township office locations. She takes a personalized approach to pain management, dedicating time to actively listen to patients' thoughts and concerns before working together to create a treatment plan.



In addition to providing treatment, Dr. Wong educates her patients on the cause of their pain. By doing so, patients can feel more in control of their treatment and overall health. Excellent communication between our patients and their providers is critical to the strength of our treatment plans. Dr. Wong was chosen because of her professionalism and approach to pain management to align with our company's mission and vision. ReclaimAbility Pain Services strives to empower patients by working closely together to develop the best possible treatment plans for them.



Dr. Natalie Wong is a board-certified and fellowship-trained physician. She's also a member of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. Dr. Wong received her Medical Degree from Howard University and completed her fellowship at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Her Anesthesiology Residency was completed at the University of Texas.



ReclaimAbility Pain Services is delighted to welcome Dr. Natalie Wong to our practice. With her education, training, and experience, we are confident in her ability to offer quality treatment to our patients. As our team of pain specialists continues to grow, our practice strives to restore hope and improve the quality of life for men and women suffering from acute and chronic pain in our community.



To learn more about ReclaimAbility Pain Services or to book an appointment, visit our website at https://www.rapaindocs.com or call 855-727-2465.