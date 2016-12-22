Dr. Nevin T. Zehner Offers Specials for New Patients and Dental Referrals in Orwigsburg, PA

Orwigsburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2016 --Residents of Orwigsburg, Pottsville, and Schuylkill Haven who are looking for top-level dental care can take advantage of new patients specials that Dr. Nevin T. Zehner is offering at his Orwigsburg, PA dental office. For a limited time, new dental patients of Dr. Zehner will receive $100 off their service. Additionally, any current patient who refers a friend or family member to Dr. Zehner's office will also receive $100 off their service.



Dr. Zehner has been a member of the Orwigsburg community for nearly thirty years. He is proud to help residents in the local area long with those in Pottsville and Schuylkill haven achieve their best and healthiest smiles. Dr. Zehner and his staff are also proud to offer top-level care at their office which is the reason many new patients visit their office, and why so many other dental patients keep coming back.



At Zehner Dentistry, the staff is committed to giving patients individualized attention, explaining all preventative maintenance as well as restorative treatment in full detail. Dr. Zehner believes that communication and building a level of trust between dental providers and patients is just as important as the health of their teeth. Dr. Zehner and his staff treat patients of all ages—from toddlers visiting the dentist with their first teeth to seniors looking for dentures or other prosthetic options. Dr. Zehner also offers a wide range of dental services at his office so patients can receive all the treatment they need in one place. In addition to preventive and restorative care, Dr. Zehner also offers periodontics, endodontics, prosthetics, cosmetics, and oral surgery at his Orwigsburg office.



Dr. Zehner and his staff also recognize the importance of patients having a calm, comfortable, and pain-free experience at the dentist. That is why they offer some of the latest technology and comfort options to ensure that patients are anxiety-free during their visit. Dr. Zehner's staff is well aware that many patients struggle with dental fear or phobia, and they go above and beyond to give these patients extra care to ensure that they have a positive experience at the dentist.



About Dr. Nevin T. Zehner

Dr. Zehner has been treating the dental needs of patients in Orwigsburg for 25 years. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and has been a member of the dental profession for more than three decades. Dr. Zehner stays involved in continuing education courses, workshops, and seminars to offer the best the field has available to his patients.



For more information about Dr. Zehner and the new patient or referral specials he offers for dental patients in the Orwigsburg, Pottsville, and Schuylkill Haven areas, please visit www.zehnerdentistry.com.