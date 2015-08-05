Dr. Nicole Chenet, DDS Spreads the Word on Sleep Apnea Treatment Using an Oral Device

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2015 --Today, more than 22 million Americans are suffering from sleep apnea, a sleeping disorder where the air passage is blocked and causes a person to stop breathing periodically during their sleep. The more common form, obstructive sleep apnea, is caused when the soft tissue at the back of the throat or the tongue collapses and blocks the airway. This is a serious disorder that affects the brain and body as oxygen pauses can last from a few seconds to minutes. Previously, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy has been the most widely prescribed treatment for sleep apnea. A new treatment is on the rise, with the use of a customized oral device eliminating sleep apnea's symptoms as it shifts the lower jaw forward so the tongue and tissue are unable to obstruct the airway.



Left untreated, sleep apnea can cause many health issues such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems, diabetes, and depression. In extreme cases, it can be the reason for traffic accidents as it restricts most people from getting the proper sleep they need to feel well-rested and be alert at home, work and on the road. When you sleep, air travels through your nose and mouth. The muscles around the back of the throat are tight while a person is awake and relaxed when they sleep. The airway at the opening of the throat becomes narrowed as those muscles relax. When air passes through the narrowed opening, the surrounding tissues begin to vibrate and create a condition we know as snoring.



If the tongue continues to fall back, breathing will become slowed or completely stopped if the tongue collapses against the back of the throat. Now, the most effective way to treat this is to wear a custom-made, removable oral device that prevents the lower jaw from shifting back. This will keep the tongue in the forward position and the airway will remain open. Often, this reduces or eliminates snoring and sleep apnea which enables the body to get quality sleep.



A dentist experienced in the treatment of sleep apnea, such as Dr. Nicole Chenet, DDS and her team at the Sleep Apnea Dental Center of Pittsburgh can fit the custom oral device to the highest possible efficacy. The key is to have the lower jaw re-positioned so that the air passage at the back of the throat remains free from obstruction once your muscles relax and the body enters sleep.



Oral devices provide many advantages in comparison to other available options out there as they do not require surgery or the wearing of a mask on a nightly basis. Cost-effective, convenient for traveling, and easy to wear, dental appliances for the treatment of sleep apnea are revolutionizing the prognosis for sleep apnea sufferers.



